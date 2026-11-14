📢 Share your River LINE feedback at public meeting

If you ride the River LINE or care about local transit, you’re invited to a public meeting with Senator Troy Singleton and NJ Transit executives.

When: Monday, December 7, 2026, 6–8 PM

Where: Palmyra Community Center, 30 W. Broad Street, Palmyra, NJ

The meeting will focus on service reliability, accountability, communication, and safety. NJ Transit will:

Give an update on concerns riders shared at last fall’s meeting

Present information on service improvements

Take questions and comments during a public comment session

RSVP: Let organizers know you’re coming at troysingleton.com/riverline2026.