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Palmyra
📅 River LINE public meeting on service and safety Dec. 7
4 days ago
📢 Share your River LINE feedback at public meeting
If you ride the River LINE or care about local transit, you’re invited to a public meeting with Senator Troy Singleton and NJ Transit executives.
When: Monday, December 7, 2026, 6–8 PM
Where: Palmyra Community Center, 30 W. Broad Street, Palmyra, NJ
The meeting will focus on service reliability, accountability, communication, and safety. NJ Transit will:
- Give an update on concerns riders shared at last fall’s meeting
- Present information on service improvements
- Take questions and comments during a public comment session
RSVP: Let organizers know you’re coming at troysingleton.com/riverline2026.
More Info: RSVP for River LINE Public Meeting - Borough Of Ri...
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