Families can join Build Our History Brick-by-Brick, a LEGO® event at County College of Morris, 214 Center Grove Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869, to build 50 historic New Jersey Revolutionary War sites using 100,000 LEGO bricks and place them on a giant map of the state. Sessions run on Saturday, November 21, 1:00–3:00 p.m. (doors open 12:30 p.m.) and Saturday, December 5; cost is $25 per family team of up to 4 people, and space is limited to the first 50 teams, so early registration is advised. Register here: https://zurl.co/BnthT

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bernards Township Regional Chamber of Commerce