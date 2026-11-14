📅 Free comedy night just for Hillsborough seniors

Hillsborough seniors, enjoy a fun night out at Laugh Lines Comedy Show on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Time: Doors open 6:00 pm ; show runs 6:30–8:00 pm

Doors open ; show runs Who: Hillsborough seniors age 60+

Cost: Free , thanks to Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

, thanks to Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Tickets: Required – in-person registration only at Hillsborough Social Services

Required – at Registration starts: Monday, November 2, 2026

Food & drinks: Bring Your Own Dinner (picnic-style). Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol . No paper products, meal prep, or heating are provided.

(picnic-style). Bring your own beverages, but . No paper products, meal prep, or heating are provided. Transportation: Not available for this event.

If you or a loved one is 60+ and lives in Hillsborough, stop by Hillsborough Social Services starting Nov. 2 to grab tickets before they’re gone.