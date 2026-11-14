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Hillsborough Township
📅 Free comedy night for Hillsborough seniors 60+ on Nov. 18
4 days ago
📅 Free comedy night just for Hillsborough seniors
Hillsborough seniors, enjoy a fun night out at Laugh Lines Comedy Show on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.
- Time: Doors open 6:00 pm; show runs 6:30–8:00 pm
- Who: Hillsborough seniors age 60+
- Cost: Free, thanks to Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Tickets: Required – in-person registration only at Hillsborough Social Services
- Registration starts: Monday, November 2, 2026
- Food & drinks: Bring Your Own Dinner (picnic-style). Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol. No paper products, meal prep, or heating are provided.
- Transportation: Not available for this event.
If you or a loved one is 60+ and lives in Hillsborough, stop by Hillsborough Social Services starting Nov. 2 to grab tickets before they’re gone.
More Info: Hillsborough Municipal Website - Laugh Lines: A Fr...
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