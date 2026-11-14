Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now—especially for pet lovers and coffee fans. Here are a few solid local roles where you can grow your skills and stay close to home.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Middletown, NJ

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week , variable schedule)

(often , variable schedule) Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy Starbucks, coach a team, and be the face of the store for regulars and commuters. They’re looking for 3+ years of retail/customer service management (or 4+ years US military), and offer strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition help through ASU Online.

Employer: Petco

Location: 1391 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748

Type: Part-time, in-store

Salary Range: $10.00 – $19.50/hour

Great starter role if you love animals and want to break into pet grooming. You’ll get a 10-week paid training program, hands-on experience with dogs, and access to benefits, 401(k), PTO, and store discounts, plus all tools and equipment provided.

Employer: Petco

Location: 1391 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary Range: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

This one’s for experienced groomers ready to run full grooms from bath to breed-specific cuts. You’ll work with state-of-the-art grooming equipment, have career growth paths (like Grooming Salon Leader), and get access to health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.