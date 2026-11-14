📢 RV Unified Robotics teams shine in first Unified Robotics season

The RV Unified Robotics Team had a strong showing at a recent RVGolfbotics competition held at Cherokee High School on November 13.

RV entered five RVGolfbotics teams .

. Three of the five teams finished in the top individual standings .

finished in the . Two teams reached the sudden death semi-finals, narrowly missing a spot in the finals.

Each team paired two golfers from the RV FLIP program with members of FRC Team #87. Using LEGO® components, students designed and programmed a robot golfer to navigate different playing fields with hazards and a creative feature built by the teams.

This was RV’s first time competing in Unified Robotics, facing teams from Cherokee, Eastern Camden County, and Hillsborough high schools.