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📢 RV Unified Robotics teams earn top spots at RVGolfbotics
📢 RV Unified Robotics teams shine in first Unified Robotics season
The RV Unified Robotics Team had a strong showing at a recent RVGolfbotics competition held at Cherokee High School on November 13.
- RV entered five RVGolfbotics teams.
- Three of the five teams finished in the top individual standings.
- Two teams reached the sudden death semi-finals, narrowly missing a spot in the finals.
Each team paired two golfers from the RV FLIP program with members of FRC Team #87. Using LEGO® components, students designed and programmed a robot golfer to navigate different playing fields with hazards and a creative feature built by the teams.
This was RV’s first time competing in Unified Robotics, facing teams from Cherokee, Eastern Camden County, and Hillsborough high schools.
More Info: RV Unified Robotics Team Places Three of its Five ...
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