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🎓 Middletown Township NJ Schools Hiring Multiple Educators & Coaches
Middletown Township schools are adding to their team, with solid pay and strong support for special education and student athletics. If you want to work close to home in Leonardo, these roles are worth a look.
Elementary Special Education – LLD Teacher
- Employer: Middletown Township Public Schools
- Location: Leonardo, NJ
- Type: Full-time (11/1/2026 – 06/30/2027)
- Salary: $60,673 – $122,533 (per contract, based on experience)
- Benefits: Full medical, prescription, and dental from day one
Teach elementary students in an LLD setting with strong district support and a competitive salary/benefits package. NJ Special Education certification (e.g., Teacher of the Handicapped or TOSD + Elementary) is required, and experience with multisensory reading programs like Wilson, Project Read, or Orton-Gillingham is a plus.
Special Education – LLD / Autism Teacher
- Employer: Middletown Township Public Schools
- Location: Leonardo, NJ
- Type: Full-time (12/16/2026 – 06/30/2027, tenure-track in LLD or Autism setting)
- Salary: $60,673 – $122,533 (per contract, based on experience)
- Benefits: Full medical, prescription, and dental from day one
Work in an LLD or Autism classroom with a tenure-track path and strong focus on inclusive practices. You’ll use data and anecdotal notes to guide instruction; NJ Special Education certification and familiarity with Wilson or Orton-Gillingham are key.
Assistant Wrestling Coach – Bayshore Middle School
- Employer: Middletown Township Public Schools
- Location: Leonardo, NJ (Bayshore Middle School)
- Type: Coaching position (stipend role)
- Pay: Stipend (see district stipend schedule via posting link)
Support the wrestling program at Bayshore Middle, helping student athletes grow on and off the mat. A Substitute Teacher certificate is the minimum requirement; coaching experience and being a current full-time district teacher are preferred.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in online—no paper resumes accepted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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