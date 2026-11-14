Middletown Township schools are adding to their team, with solid pay and strong support for special education and student athletics. If you want to work close to home in Leonardo, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Middletown Township Public Schools

Middletown Township Public Schools Location: Leonardo, NJ

Type: Full-time (11/1/2026 – 06/30/2027)

(11/1/2026 – 06/30/2027) Salary: $60,673 – $122,533 (per contract, based on experience)

(per contract, based on experience) Benefits: Full medical, prescription, and dental from day one

Teach elementary students in an LLD setting with strong district support and a competitive salary/benefits package. NJ Special Education certification (e.g., Teacher of the Handicapped or TOSD + Elementary) is required, and experience with multisensory reading programs like Wilson, Project Read, or Orton-Gillingham is a plus.

Employer: Middletown Township Public Schools

Middletown Township Public Schools Location: Leonardo, NJ

Type: Full-time (12/16/2026 – 06/30/2027, tenure-track in LLD or Autism setting)

(12/16/2026 – 06/30/2027, tenure-track in LLD or Autism setting) Salary: $60,673 – $122,533 (per contract, based on experience)

(per contract, based on experience) Benefits: Full medical, prescription, and dental from day one

Work in an LLD or Autism classroom with a tenure-track path and strong focus on inclusive practices. You’ll use data and anecdotal notes to guide instruction; NJ Special Education certification and familiarity with Wilson or Orton-Gillingham are key.

Employer: Middletown Township Public Schools

Middletown Township Public Schools Location: Leonardo, NJ (Bayshore Middle School)

(Bayshore Middle School) Type: Coaching position (stipend role)

(stipend role) Pay: Stipend (see district stipend schedule via posting link)

Support the wrestling program at Bayshore Middle, helping student athletes grow on and off the mat. A Substitute Teacher certificate is the minimum requirement; coaching experience and being a current full-time district teacher are preferred.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in online—no paper resumes accepted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.