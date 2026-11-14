Monroe and nearby Williamstown have some solid front-line jobs right now, from outdoor cart work to phones and auto parts sales.

Below are several customer service and retail roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3774

Walmart Supercenter Location: Williamstown, NJ (1840 S Black Horse Pike)

Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Help customers have a smooth visit by keeping carts clean and ready, working mostly outside in all weather. Comes with access to Walmart’s big benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U for eligible employees.

Employer: COPS Monitoring

Location: Williamstown, NJ

Type: Full-Time (about 37.5 hours/week)

(about 37.5 hours/week) Pay: $16.50/hour to start, with raises up to $17.75/hour as you advance

Take inbound calls and help people during emergency situations by relaying info to first responders. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, and strong benefits (401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement) plus clear growth paths—most managers started as dispatchers.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Williamstown, NJ

Type: Full-Time (flexible schedule, including mornings, nights, weekends, overtime as needed)

(flexible schedule, including mornings, nights, weekends, overtime as needed) Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and support basic installs like wipers, batteries, and bulbs. Good fit if you like cars, staying active on your feet, and want room to grow in a busy, essential retail setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.