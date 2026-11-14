Cranbury’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and biotech. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Experic

Experic Location: Cranbury, NJ

Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week

Full-time, on-site Pay: Up to $27/hr (non-exempt, DOE)

You’ll inspect materials before, during, and after production to make sure everything meets specs in a manufacturing/packaging/warehouse setting. Good fit if you have cGMP experience, strong attention to detail, and are comfortable with tools like balances, micrometers, and gauges.

Employer: WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics Location: Cranbury, NJ

Type: Full-time apprenticeship with paid on-the-job training + coursework at Middlesex College

Full-time apprenticeship with Pay: $20–$28/hr (anticipated base pay range)

This is a structured bioprocessing apprenticeship where you learn biopharmaceutical manufacturing—media prep, cell culture, buffer prep, and purification—while you work. Great for current students or recent grads with a high school diploma and interest in biotech who want real industry experience and are open to shift and weekend work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Cranbury’s manufacturing employers tend to post related roles in batches.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.