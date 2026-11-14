Mount Laurel is busy with big infrastructure and defense projects right now. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Urban Engineers

Urban Engineers Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $210,000/year + benefits

Lead highway and bridge construction work for major clients like NJDOT and the Port Authority of NY/NJ. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years of inspection experience, NICET III/IV or PE, and want to manage teams, budgets, and schedules on high-impact transportation projects.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Rotary and Mission Systems

Lockheed Martin – Rotary and Mission Systems Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $181,113/year

Work on advanced Command, Control & Communications (C3) systems that handle radar, sensors, and weapon system coordination. Great fit if you have 5+ years of systems engineering, strong skills in C++/MATLAB/Python, and can obtain a SECRET DoD clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has multiple related roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.