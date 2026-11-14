Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy right now for supply chain and logistics pros. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and growth paths.

Employer: PNY Technologies

PNY Technologies Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $72,500 base

base What you’ll do: Own the full return-to-vendor (RMA/RTV) process for defective or excess products. You’ll work with engineering, purchasing, finance, traffic, and vendors to track returns, fix issues, and recover as much value as possible.

Own the full return-to-vendor (RMA/RTV) process for defective or excess products. You’ll work with engineering, purchasing, finance, traffic, and vendors to track returns, fix issues, and recover as much value as possible. Why it’s appealing: Clear salary range, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, training), and a hands-on role if you like inventory, ERP systems, and vendor problem-solving.

Employer: Vestacy

Location: Parsippany, NJ (Greater NYC area)

(Greater NYC area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $160,000

What you’ll do: Be the go-to expert for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Order-to-Cash across North America. You’ll support solution design, UAT, training, data validation, and go-live for D365, focusing on orders, invoicing, deductions, and collections.

Be the go-to expert for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Order-to-Cash across North America. You’ll support solution design, UAT, training, data validation, and go-live for D365, focusing on orders, invoicing, deductions, and collections. Why it’s appealing: High pay, big impact on a major ERP rollout, and a chance to shape standard processes across the business if you’re strong in OTC and D365.

Employer: Vestacy

Location: Parsippany, NJ (Greater NYC area)

(Greater NYC area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $160,000

What you’ll do: Lead D365 Inventory-to-Deliver processes for North America—inventory, warehousing, fulfillment, transportation, and distribution. You’ll guide design, testing, data migration, training, and change management.

Lead D365 Inventory-to-Deliver processes for North America—inventory, warehousing, fulfillment, transportation, and distribution. You’ll guide design, testing, data migration, training, and change management. Why it’s appealing: Senior-level supply chain systems role with strong pay, focused on improving warehouse and logistics operations through D365.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.