📢 Sweet kitten Terracotta available for adoption in Manahawkin

Meet Terracotta, an adorable female spayed Domestic Shorthair torti kitten.

She can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and is very sweet. Terracotta is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations.

You can meet and adopt her at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, 360 Haywood Rd, Manahawkin.

For more information, call 609-978-0127.