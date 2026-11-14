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Ocean County
📢 Adopt Phoenix, a calm 5–6 year old Bernese mix
2 days ago
📢 Sweet Bernese mix Phoenix looking for a quiet home
Phoenix is a 5–6 year old, spayed female Bernese Mountain Dog mix with a black and tan coat. She’s shy at first but very loving once she warms up, and would be happiest in a calm, quiet home where she can snuggle on the couch.
She:
- Needs slow, gentle socialization so she doesn’t get overwhelmed
- Has lived with other dogs and does best with calmer dogs and slow introductions
- Would do best with children over 12 years old
- Is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccines
You can meet and adopt Phoenix at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, 360 Haywood Rd, Manahawkin.
For more info, call 609-978-0127.
More Info: Ocean County Health Department | Phoenix - Ocean C...
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