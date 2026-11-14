📢 Sweet Bernese mix Phoenix looking for a quiet home

Phoenix is a 5–6 year old, spayed female Bernese Mountain Dog mix with a black and tan coat. She’s shy at first but very loving once she warms up, and would be happiest in a calm, quiet home where she can snuggle on the couch.

She:

Needs slow, gentle socialization so she doesn’t get overwhelmed

so she doesn’t get overwhelmed Has lived with other dogs and does best with calmer dogs and slow introductions

and Would do best with children over 12 years old

Is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccines

You can meet and adopt Phoenix at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, 360 Haywood Rd, Manahawkin.

For more info, call 609-978-0127.