Landing neighbors have a helpful freebie this week: a no-cost painting estimate from a local service. If you’ve been thinking about freshening up your home, this could be a good time to check it out.

Item: Free painting estimate from a local paint service

Location: Roxbury Township Landing, Landing, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing is for ARNOLD PAINT SERVICE, offering FREE estimates on painting projects around North Jersey. They handle:

Complete house painting

Interior & exterior painting

Walls & ceilings

Doors, trim & baseboards

Drywall repairs

Kitchen & cabinet painting

They highlight quality work, professional service, and attention to detail. The post says no job is too big or too small, and you can call or text them to schedule your free estimate. Check the Nextdoor listing for contact details and any recent updates.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free offers like this can change or fill up fast, so if you’re interested, it’s a good idea to visit the listing and reach out soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.