Cherry Hill’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re brand new to sales or already in banking and client management. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Trinity Solar

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$120,000 (base + commission)

Paid 4 weeks of training, base pay plus commission, and benefits while you learn solar sales. Great fit if you’re people-friendly, want a purpose-driven job, and like the idea of earning more as you grow.

Employer: BridgePoint Acquisitions

Location: Collingswood, NJ (near Cherry Hill)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay with commission and bonus opportunities (amount not listed)

Retail-focused sales and marketing role with paid training, one-on-one mentorship, and clear growth paths. Good for outgoing people who want to build skills in customer engagement and promotions from the ground up.

Employer: TD

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (Cherry Hill Mall)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $25.75–$38.50/hour

Experienced banking role managing mass affluent clients and their full banking relationships. Strong match if you have banking/financial experience and like consultative sales, relationship-building, and helping clients with more complex needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.