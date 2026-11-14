Parsippany-Troy Hills has some strong legal and compliance openings right now, including fully remote attorney roles and a solid in-office title position.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Parsippany, NJ (Fully Remote or Hybrid)

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Focus on Trusts & Estates work with a growing firm, low billable hours, and a fully remote setup if you want it. Includes 401(k) and clear room for growth while you build a focused T&E practice.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Parsippany, NJ (Fully Remote or Hybrid)

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Handle a Family Law caseload from start to finish, including court appearances, mediations, and settlements. This role is also fully remote (or hybrid) with low billables, competitive pay, and a 401(k).

Employer: Stewart Title

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Salary: $62,726.05 – $104,543.41 per year

Type: Full-time

Support commercial real estate transactions nationwide by clearing title issues and working closely with attorneys, lenders, and customers. Stewart highlights career growth, national recognition as a top workplace, and a benefits package with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and discounts.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.