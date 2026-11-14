📢 Allendale schools seeking new superintendent

Posted November 13, 2026

The Allendale Public School District has an open position for Superintendent of Schools.

The district has shared attached documents with:

The full job description

The candidate profile (what they’re looking for)

(what they’re looking for) Details on how to apply for the role

If you or someone you know is interested, open the attached documents on the district’s site to review the requirements and follow the listed steps to submit an application.