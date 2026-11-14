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Allendale
📢 Allendale schools hiring new superintendent
2 days ago
📢 Allendale schools seeking new superintendent
Posted November 13, 2026
The Allendale Public School District has an open position for Superintendent of Schools.
The district has shared attached documents with:
- The full job description
- The candidate profile (what they’re looking for)
- Details on how to apply for the role
If you or someone you know is interested, open the attached documents on the district’s site to review the requirements and follow the listed steps to submit an application.
More Info: Allendale School District - Superintendent Posting
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