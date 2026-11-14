📢 Donate to Pierrepont’s Silver Bells by Dec. 11

Pierrepont School’s SILVER BELLS program, run by the Service Club and PTA, starts November 16, 2026 and helps needy families in our school and community with warm clothing and special gifts for their children. Families receiving help will remain confidential.

Students can drop spare change into Silver Bells canisters in every homeroom from Nov. 16 through Friday, December 11, 2026.

You can also send:

Cash (bills only, no checks)

Gift cards to Shop-Rite, Target, or Amazon only Minimum $10 per card (higher amounts welcome) Include the purchase receipt with each card

to

All money and gift cards will be used to buy Shop-Rite, Target, and Amazon gift cards for identified families.

Donations are accepted until December 11, 2026.

Questions? Email Haydee Garripoli, PTA President, at pta@pierrepontpta.org.