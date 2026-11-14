Mays Landing has some very sweet Basset Hounds looking for homes through Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue. If you love long ears, short legs, and big hearts, one of these pups might be your new best friend.

Breed: Basset Hound

Basset Hound Age: 2 years old (young)

2 years old (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Mays Landing, NJ Contact: (814) 482-0651

Homer is a young Basset Hound with classic tricolor markings and that signature low-rider charm. To meet Homer, you’ll first need to complete the rescue’s online adoption application and approval process so they can be sure he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet HOMER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound

Basset Hound Age: 5 years old (young adult)

5 years old (young adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Mays Landing, NJ Contact: (814) 482-0651

Rusty is a handsome tricolor Basset Hound in his prime. Like all dogs with this rescue, you’ll start by filling out their online adoption application. An adoption representative will then contact you to talk about Rusty and whether he’s the right fit for your family.

👉 Meet RUSTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound

Basset Hound Age: 2 years old (young)

2 years old (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Status: Adoption pending

Shelter: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Mays Landing, NJ Contact: (814) 482-0651

Blueberry Jam is a young tricolor Basset girl whose adoption is already pending, but you can still check her listing to see the kind of wonderful dogs this rescue helps. The same online application and approval process applies for all their Bassets.

👉 View BLUEBERRY JAM on adoptapet

How to get started

Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue usually has 25–35 Basset Hounds of many ages available. They ask all adopters to:

Fill out their online adoption application Complete the approval process with an adoption representative Discuss which dog is the best fit for your home

If you’re in or near Mays Landing, NJ, consider opening your home to a Basset in need. A quick call to (814) 482-0651 or a visit to the online listings could be the first step to bringing one of these long-eared sweethearts home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.