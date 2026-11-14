📅 Ethel A. Jacobsen Literati Book Fair Details

A school book fair will run at Ethel A. Jacobsen Elementary School in the Media Center from Monday, Nov 16 through Friday, Nov 20.

Monday, Nov 16 is a Preview Day for PreK–2nd Grade only. Students can look at books, but no sales will happen that day. The regular book fair with sales will start on Tuesday, Nov 17.

Families can shop the fair during parent-teacher conferences and during “lunch with your child.” Students will also be able to buy books on their own during lunch and recess.

Payment options include online gift cards, cash, checks, and credit cards. If you pay by check, make it out to “LBI PTA.” For families worried about kids losing cash, the school suggests using online gift cards instead.

The school is using Literati to run this year’s fair. You can buy student gift cards and teacher gift cards, and you can donate books to a classroom by choosing from a teacher’s Wish List at the fair.

The Literati book fair website, including the gift card link, is here: https://literati.com/a/store?school=ethel-a-jacobsen-elementary-school-surf-city-nj