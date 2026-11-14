Parsippany-Troy Hills has a nice mix of agency, field, and retail sales roles right now. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Omnicom Precision Marketing / MRM

Omnicom Precision Marketing / Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 from home )

(hybrid: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Global relationship marketing agency work in account management and growth, across CRM, loyalty, customer experience, and data/analytics. Good fit if you want big-brand clients, integrated teams, and are local enough to be in the office three days a week.

Employer: A.J. Perri Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling (American Residential Services)

(American Residential Services) Location: Parsippany, NJ (also Montville & East Hanover stores)

(also Montville & East Hanover stores) Type: Part-time (flexible hours; weekends required )

(flexible hours; ) Pay: $20/hour + UNCAPPED commission

Earning potential: $20–$30/hour on average with commission

Talk with shoppers inside big home improvement stores and book in-home appointments for HVAC and plumbing services—no door-to-door and no cold calling. Paid training, weekly pay, and a path to full-time HVAC sales roles; full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Encore Fire Protection

Location: Parsippany, NJ (territory-based B2B role)

(territory-based B2B role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year + performance-based bonus

Hunt for new B2B accounts in a set territory, selling fire protection inspection, service, and project contracts. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of B2B sales, love outbound prospecting, and want recurring-revenue deals plus solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, company-paid life insurance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.