Parsippany-Troy Hills is a solid spot right now if you work in tech. Here are a couple of strong IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Parsippany, NJ

Parsippany, NJ Type: Full-time (hybrid per Indeed listing)

(hybrid per Indeed listing) Salary: USD $93,400 – $230,000 / year

Own ADP’s Personalization Platform and work across product, data science, ML/AI, and engineering to ship large-scale personalization features. Great fit if you have 5+ years in product management, know recommendation systems and cloud data tools, and want to drive AI-powered user experiences end to end.

Employer: Canfield Scientific, Inc.

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ Type: Full-time (onsite/office-based implied)

Full-time (onsite/office-based implied) Salary: USD $85,000 – $115,000 / year

Hands-on role managing network, servers, virtualization, cloud, and security for a clinical imaging company that supports global pharma and biotech trials. Good match if you have 3–5 years in enterprise infrastructure, strong Windows/VMware/networking skills, and want a mix of troubleshooting, upgrades, and security work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.