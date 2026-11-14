Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy in healthcare right now, from hands-on patient care to high-level clinical leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $151,000/year (based on location and experience)

(based on location and experience) Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave; some roles may be bonus eligible

Lead the hemodialysis team, supervise direct care staff, and coordinate closely with physicians for chronic dialysis patients. Good fit if you’re an RN with dialysis experience who enjoys charge responsibilities, mentoring staff, and keeping a unit running smoothly.

Employer: Kite Pharma

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary (other US locations): $274,550 – $355,300/year (Bay Area: $302,005 – $390,830)

(Bay Area: $302,005 – $390,830) Benefits: Eligible for annual bonus, stock-based long-term incentives, PTO, and company-sponsored medical, dental, vision, and life insurance

High-impact oncology leadership role guiding clinical strategy for CAR T and other cell therapies. Ideal for a board-certified Hem/Onc MD with 6+ years in drug development who wants to own program strategy, lead cross-functional teams, and work closely with global regulators and key opinion leaders.

Employer: Bierman Autism Centers

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills & Roseland, NJ (split role)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed) Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8am–5pm

Benefits: Flexible discretionary PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), health, dental, vision, short/long-term disability, life, pet insurance, HSAs/FSAs, and more

Center-based pediatric SLP role focused on kids with autism, working alongside OTs, BCBAs, and RBTs in a data-driven, play-based setting. Great if you want steady weekday hours, strong team support, and room to grow your clinical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.