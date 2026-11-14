Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy with leadership roles right now, especially in tech and corporate strategy. If you’ve got solid management experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Apex IT Services

Apex IT Services Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

IT-focused Project Manager role handling budgeting, forecasting, cash flow, and tools like JIRA and Clarity. Needs 10+ years of experience, strong stakeholder management, and the ability to lead cross‑functional teams and prepare executive-ready reports.

Employer: JUPITER IT SOLUTIONS LLC

Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

High‑visibility Senior PM role leading large, complex, multi‑million‑dollar projects from end to end. Looking for 10+ years of experience, an active PMP, strong Agile/Waterfall skills, and comfort working with C‑suite stakeholders and mentoring other PMs.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Partner with the Chief of Staff and senior leadership on top company priorities and transformation projects. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in consulting, corporate strategy, or strategic transformation, enjoy data-driven problem solving, and are curious about using AI to improve workflows. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth opportunities.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.