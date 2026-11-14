New Hanover and Fort Dix are busy with military medical training right now. If you’ve got EMT or paramedic credentials and like teaching, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Fort Dix (Pointville), NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Instructor/Operator team at the Medical Simulation Training Center under the TRIOSS II contract. You’ll manage schedules, report training numbers, oversee equipment, and also teach courses like TCCC, CLS, EMT, Paramedic, BLS, ALS, and PALS to military personnel. Role is contingent on contract award and requires current NREMT (EMT or NRP) plus strong instructor certifications.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Fort Dix (Pointville), NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and run hands-on, simulation-based training for Combat Medics, TCCC, CLS, and EMT courses. You’ll operate high-fidelity simulators, build realistic trauma scenarios, and keep training gear ready to go. Best fit if you’re NREMT (EMT or higher) with BLS instructor status and prior military medical or EMS teaching experience.

Employer: ACLC, LLC

ACLC, LLC Location: Fort Dix (Pointville), NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focused role for a Nationally Registered Paramedic (NRP) to deliver classroom and field training, including EMT, Paramedic, BLS, ALS, and PALS for military students. You’ll design scenarios, evaluate skills, and support planning and after-action reviews while keeping all instructor credentials current.

If one of these sounds close, click through, double-check the requirements, and get your certifications and resume ready before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.