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💻 Mount Laurel Township NJ IT Jobs with Multiple $75K–$180K Roles
Mount Laurel’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in defense and cybersecurity. If you’ve got a STEM degree and can get (or already have) a clearance, there are some strong options here.
Asc Member Engineering Stf – Early Career (Cyber Systems Security)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ (supports Moorestown/Mount Laurel programs)
- Salary: $61,500 – $116,455
- Type: Full-time, early career
Entry-level cyber systems security role where you’ll help review infrastructure designs, run vulnerability analysis, and support system certification. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in CS, Cyber, EE, or related STEM, know Linux/Windows, and can get a security clearance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).
Cyber Resiliency Engineer Sr
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Salary: $91,000 – $181,113
- Type: Full-time, senior
Senior cyber role focused on risk assessments, threat modeling, vulnerability analysis, and system-level cyber design. You’ll work across the full system lifecycle, lead metrics, and support proposals. Best for folks with an active SECRET clearance, 9+ years experience (or 7 with a master’s), IAT II cert (or ability to get one), and background in MBSE, Agile, and tools like JIRA and DOORS. Includes comprehensive benefits and flexible schedules.
Dev Sec Ops Software Engineer – Early Career
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Salary: $75,000 – $142,760
- Type: Full-time, early career
Hands-on DevSecOps software engineering role building tools and features in Java and/or C++. You’ll use tools like Jira, Git, Bitbucket, Crucible, and Confluence, and work in a modern CI/CD environment. Ideal if you have a BS in CS, CE, EE, Applied Math, Physics, or similar, 2+ years experience, and can obtain a SECRET clearance. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the company’s job page. Polish your resume, highlight your clearance status (or eligibility), and send it in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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