Mount Laurel is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in tech and construction. If you’ve got project management chops, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Lead complex engineering projects for a major defense contractor, guiding software teams from planning through testing and delivery. This role is ideal if you have Agile leadership experience, a technical degree or 7+ years’ engineering experience, and can obtain a DoD Secret clearance. Lockheed Martin highlights flexible schedules, strong benefits, and incentive programs.

Note: A second posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: ALLY Construction Services

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000

Run commercial construction projects from start to finish, working closely with clients, architects, and field teams. This role fits someone with 5–15 years of commercial construction experience who enjoys both office work and jobsite visits. ALLY offers PTO (including your birthday), medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and a veteran-friendly workplace.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.