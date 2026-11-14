Middletown Township and nearby Lincroft have a steady flow of healthcare openings, from hands-on therapy to behavior support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

FOX Rehabilitation Location: Middletown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a small, focused territory helping patients reach clear, measurable goals. You’ll assess patients, build treatment plans, and share progress with the rest of the care team. Requires a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctorate in PT and a valid NJ PT license.

Employer: Modifying Behavior LLC

Location: Middletown, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want to work directly with kids or adults with autism on daily living, communication, and social skills. You’ll follow behavior plans created by a BCBA and get hands-on experience in ABA while making a clear impact.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Lincroft, NJ (near Middletown)

(near Middletown) Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; some part-time options)

Salary: Not listed (PBS offers a compensation estimator on their site)

Join a BCBA-owned ABA organization focused on ethical, family-centered care. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision (for full-time), PTO and holidays, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) match, CEUs, and mentorship. You’ll run FBAs, design treatment plans, supervise RBTs/techs, and collaborate with families across home, school, and community settings.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.