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Riverton
⚠️ Riverton Environmental Commission shifts to Dec. 9 meeting
12 days ago
The Riverton Environmental Commission and Green Team have changed their late-2026 meeting schedule.
Instead of separate meetings on November 25 and December 23, there will be one regular meeting on:
- Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Place: Riverton Borough Hall, 505A Howard St., Riverton, NJ
If you follow local environmental issues or usually attend these meetings, mark your calendar with the new December 9 date and location, as it replaces both the November 25 and December 23 meetings.
More Info: Public Notice: Environmental Commission and Green ...
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