The Riverton Environmental Commission and Green Team have changed their late-2026 meeting schedule.

Instead of separate meetings on November 25 and December 23, there will be one regular meeting on:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 7:30 PM

Place: Riverton Borough Hall, 505A Howard St., Riverton, NJ

If you follow local environmental issues or usually attend these meetings, mark your calendar with the new December 9 date and location, as it replaces both the November 25 and December 23 meetings.