💰 New $1M boost for NJ community violence prevention The Sherrill Administration is putting another $1 million into New Jersey’s Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) Program. What’s happening: Four existing CBVI organizations will each receive $250,000 in new grant funding, administered by the Department of Law and Public Safety .

Four existing CBVI organizations will each receive in new grant funding, administered by the . Where: Programs operate in communities across New Jersey .

Programs operate in communities . Why it matters: CBVI groups work to reduce gun violence and other violent acts by: Doing street outreach and regular community engagement Offering group and individual counseling , trauma recovery, and mentoring Providing career development , cognitive behavioral interventions, and case management Running afterschool programs and making referrals to other services

CBVI groups work to reduce by: From January 1 to October 1, 2026, CBVI providers: Responded to 255 violent incidents with de‑escalation and mediation

with de‑escalation and mediation Held 4,700+ violence prevention events , reaching nearly 22,000 people

, reaching nearly people Partnered with 87 schools for social‑emotional learning workshops and “Safe Passage” efforts to keep students safe going to and from school.

More Info: Sherrill Administration Emphasizes Commitment to C...