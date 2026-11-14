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New Jersey
💰 NJ adds $1M for community-based violence prevention
12 days ago
💰 New $1M boost for NJ community violence prevention
The Sherrill Administration is putting another $1 million into New Jersey’s Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) Program.
- What’s happening: Four existing CBVI organizations will each receive $250,000 in new grant funding, administered by the Department of Law and Public Safety.
- Where: Programs operate in communities across New Jersey.
- Why it matters: CBVI groups work to reduce gun violence and other violent acts by:
- Doing street outreach and regular community engagement
- Offering group and individual counseling, trauma recovery, and mentoring
- Providing career development, cognitive behavioral interventions, and case management
- Running afterschool programs and making referrals to other services
From January 1 to October 1, 2026, CBVI providers:
- Responded to 255 violent incidents with de‑escalation and mediation
- Held 4,700+ violence prevention events, reaching nearly 22,000 people
- Partnered with 87 schools for social‑emotional learning workshops and “Safe Passage” efforts to keep students safe going to and from school.
More Info: Sherrill Administration Emphasizes Commitment to C...
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