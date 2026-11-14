Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from outpatient surgery to pediatrics and patient support. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Shore Outpatient Surgicenter)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Shore Outpatient Surgicenter) Location: Lakewood, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.58–$29.84/hour

Hands-on role assisting surgeons with endoscopy and urology procedures in an accredited ambulatory surgery center. You’ll handle scopes, room setup, patient flow, and instrument cleaning. 1+ year Urology/GI experience and current BLS required. Strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO (15 days/year to start), 401(k), and more.

Employer: Pediatric Affiliates

Location: Lakewood, NJ

Type: Not listed (clinical MA role in outpatient pediatrics)

Not listed (clinical MA role in outpatient pediatrics) Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and office location)

Great fit if you like working with kids and families. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist providers, draw labs, give meds (within scope), and help keep exam rooms stocked and safe. Must have active RMA/CMA and CPR, with pediatric experience a plus. Offers PTO, 401(k) match, health, dental/orthodontic, vision, and mental health programs.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Barnabas Health Medical Group

Location: 475 Route 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Type: Per Diem, Day shift

Pay: $25.00–$31.50/hour

Non-clinical role helping patients move smoothly through breast imaging and specialty care. You’ll coordinate appointments, handle calls and referrals, verify insurance, and help patients overcome barriers like transport or financial issues. Requires HS diploma/equivalent, prior mammography testing experience, and 2–5 years in practice management/healthcare operations/outpatient clinics.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.