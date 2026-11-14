Hamilton/Mays Landing retail is busy right now, with several big brands hiring for sales and stock roles. If you like helping customers or keeping shelves full and organized, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds Location: Mays Landing, NJ (Hamilton Mall area)

(Hamilton Mall area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission sales role)

Help guests pick out engagement rings, gifts, and special pieces while working toward personal sales goals. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail sales, like commission, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission environment)

Step into leadership at a busy jewelry store, helping run daily operations, coach the sales team, and support hiring. Great for someone with 1–3 years of jewelry retail and commission sales who wants to grow toward Store Manager.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Type: Full-time (and possibly part-time)

Salary: Expected first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000 (hourly advance vs. uncapped commission)

Help customers design their homes in a low-pressure, team-focused showroom. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), employee discounts, and tuition help if you can work a flexible retail schedule and stand/walk most of the day.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: $17.00 – $20.83 per hour (weekly pay)

Keep the club looking “grand opening” ready by stocking, rotating, and labeling merchandise overnight. Good if you like physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs), weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles in the area and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.