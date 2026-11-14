⚠️ Tax Assessor office hours changed for one week

For the week of November 16, 2026, the Port Republic Tax Assessor’s schedule is different than usual.

The Tax Assessor will NOT be available on Wednesday, November 18 .

. Instead, there will be special office hours on Monday, November 23, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

If you need help with your property tax questions during this time, you can also email the Tax Assessor at bill@portrepublicnj.org.

Plan your visit or email around these dates so you don’t make a trip when the office is closed.