Freehold’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to infusion and physician work. If you want flexible hours and solid pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Home care for you / Community Care Partners

Home care for you / Community Care Partners Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Part-time (about 16 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid sick time/paid time off

This is one-on-one in-home support for an adult with medical needs. Good fit if you have medical experience, like helping with daily living tasks, and want a flexible, lower-hour schedule.

Employer: Option Care Health

Option Care Health Location: Freehold/Jackson, NJ (home & alternate sites)

Type: Per diem/part-time

Pay Range: $46.60–$77.67/hour (state pay transparency range)

(state pay transparency range) Benefits: 401(k) with match, myFlexPay, recognition programs

You’ll provide home and alternate-site infusion care, manage IV therapies, and educate patients and families. Great for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want high hourly pay and flexible, travel-based work.

Employer: Elite Medical Care

Location: Freehold, NJ (skilled nursing, assisted living, long-term care facilities)

(skilled nursing, assisted living, long-term care facilities) Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: $150,000–$175,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule

PT role with flexible hours in facility-based care; FT and contract options also listed. Strong option if you’re a physician who likes geriatrics or post-acute care and wants schedule flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Freehold are hiring in many shapes and schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.