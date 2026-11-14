Freehold’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like fast-paced, guest-facing jobs. Here are several solid options if you want to be around good food and better tips.

Employer: Wingstop (Prospect Capital Restaurants)

Wingstop (Prospect Capital Restaurants) Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs the day-to-day with the General Manager: coaching the team, handling scheduling, inventory, food costs, and opening/closing. Good fit if you have 2+ years restaurant management, Serve Safe, and want growth, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid training, and free meals.

Employer: Wingstop (Prospect Capital Restaurants)

Wingstop (Prospect Capital Restaurants) Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Shift/other

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, keep orders accurate, and make sure guests get great service while you support the managers. Ideal if you have 1+ year shift lead experience, can work nights/weekends, and want 401(k), referral bonuses, free meals, and room to grow.

Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Part-time/other

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role doing guest service, food prep, and cleaning in a fast-paced, team-focused spot. Great if you’re 16+, can work flexible hours, and want to learn restaurant basics while working with a popular hot chicken brand.

Employer: The New York Shaving Company / Cafe Scala

Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Other

Salary: From $16.00 per hour + tips

Make espresso drinks, serve pastries, and keep the cafe running smoothly in a friendly, team-oriented environment. Perfect if you love coffee, have good people skills, and want flexible scheduling and tip potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.