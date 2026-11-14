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Freehold Township
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Freehold, NJ (Barista, Wings & More)
12 days ago
Freehold’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like fast-paced, guest-facing jobs. Here are several solid options if you want to be around good food and better tips.
Assistant Manager – Wingstop
- Employer: Wingstop (Prospect Capital Restaurants)
- Location: Freehold, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs the day-to-day with the General Manager: coaching the team, handling scheduling, inventory, food costs, and opening/closing. Good fit if you have 2+ years restaurant management, Serve Safe, and want growth, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid training, and free meals.
Shift Leader – Wingstop
- Employer: Wingstop (Prospect Capital Restaurants)
- Location: Freehold, NJ
- Type: Shift/other
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, keep orders accurate, and make sure guests get great service while you support the managers. Ideal if you have 1+ year shift lead experience, can work nights/weekends, and want 401(k), referral bonuses, free meals, and room to grow.
Team Member – Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Location: Freehold, NJ
- Type: Part-time/other
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role doing guest service, food prep, and cleaning in a fast-paced, team-focused spot. Great if you’re 16+, can work flexible hours, and want to learn restaurant basics while working with a popular hot chicken brand.
Barista – Cafe Scala
- Employer: The New York Shaving Company / Cafe Scala
- Location: Freehold, NJ
- Type: Other
- Salary: From $16.00 per hour + tips
Make espresso drinks, serve pastries, and keep the cafe running smoothly in a friendly, team-oriented environment. Perfect if you love coffee, have good people skills, and want flexible scheduling and tip potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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