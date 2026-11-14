Healthcare hiring around Evesham/Marlton is steady right now, especially in outpatient and care coordination roles. If you like clinic hours and team-based care, these are worth a look.

Employer: ADVOCARE, LLC

ADVOCARE, LLC Location: Marlton, NJ

Type: Full-time or part-time (benefits listed for both)

Full-time or part-time (benefits listed for both) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based LPN role supporting physicians with exams, meds, and patient education in a busy care center. Good fit if you like direct patient care, staying organized, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and commuter benefits.

Employer: ADVOCARE, LLC

ADVOCARE, LLC Location: Marlton, NJ

Type: Likely full-time (management role)

Likely full-time (management role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the daily operations of a medical office, including staff management, scheduling, budgeting, and patient flow. Great for someone with 3–5 years of healthcare management experience who enjoys organizing teams and keeping a practice running smoothly.

Employer: Virtua Health

Location: Marlton, NJ (Burlington County)

(Burlington County) Type: Full-time , 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , no weekends, no holidays

, 1st shift, , Salary: $79,719 – $123,934/year (based on experience and market data)

Care coordination role for adult patients with moderate to complex needs in a primary care setting. You’ll lead care management, population health projects, and Medicare wellness visits, with a strong benefits package and stable weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s careers page—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.