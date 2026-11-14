Evesham and Marlton have a nice mix of front desk, retail, and office roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours or room to grow.

Employer: The Nail Box

The Nail Box Location: Marlton, NJ (second location opening late 2026 / early 2027)

(second location opening late 2026 / early 2027) Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission + tips, estimated $25–$60/hr (listing also notes $17–$30/hr pay range)

Licensed nail tech role in a modern, luxury salon with steady client flow and lots of nail services (gel, acrylic, Gel-X, nail art). Flexible schedule, paid training, and growth potential as they open a new location.

Employer: Walmart #1869

Location: 150 E Route 70, Marlton, NJ 08053

Type: Part-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $16–$29 per hour plus possible shift premiums and incentives

Front-of-store role focused on greeting customers, handling returns, and running registers. Comes with Walmart’s big-company benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and a fully paid education program (Live Better U).

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: Marlton, NJ (hybrid & onsite options; some remote roles for other areas)

(hybrid & onsite options; some remote roles for other areas) Type: Full-time, entry-level training program

Full-time, entry-level training program Pay (for listed jurisdiction): $25.65 per hour starting range

Structured 4-week training + 2-week onboarding to launch a career in insurance claims, ideal if you have customer service skills and want office-based work. Includes mentorship, clear promotion paths, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more); recruiting for 2027 classes starts late November 2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.