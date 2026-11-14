Cranbury’s biotech and pharma scene is busy right now, with several science roles open for people who like lab work, data, and regulated environments.

Below are a few strong options if you’ve got a science background and want to grow in pharma/biologics.

Employer: Tulex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tulex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Location: Cranbury, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $150,000

Lead an analytical R&D team working on small-molecule drugs, from method development and validation to troubleshooting and training staff. Best fit if you have a Ph.D. (or M.S.) in Chemistry, 6+ years of method development, and strong HPLC/UPLC/GC skills in a cGMP setting.

Employer: WuXi Biologics

Location: Cranbury, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $105,000

Structured program to grow into a QC functional lead on biologics projects—great for M.S. or Ph.D. grads, even without prior industry experience. You’ll coordinate QC testing, method transfer, and data packages across teams while getting deep training in biologics, cGMP, and regulated lab work.

Employer: WuXi Biologics

Location: Cranbury, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role leading QA training projects and supporting GMP compliance across teams like QC and Regulatory. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Life Sciences/Pharmacy, 1–2 years in QA or training, and are comfortable with tools like ComplianceWire, TrackWise, Veeva, or similar.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Cranbury’s science employers tend to hire in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.