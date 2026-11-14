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⚠️ NJ state websites must meet ADA web rules by 2027
⚠️ New ADA web accessibility rules for NJ state websites
The federal ADA Title II Web and Mobile Application Accessibility Rule now requires state governments to make their websites and mobile apps accessible to people with disabilities.
For the State of New Jersey, all covered digital content must meet WCAG 2.1 Level AA by April 26, 2027.
What’s covered
- All web content: websites, documents, online forms
- Desktop and mobile applications
- Third-party content used to deliver government programs or services
Key requirements
- Text alternatives (alt text) for images
- Full keyboard navigation
- Captions for videos
- Sufficient color contrast
- Accessible forms and interactive elements
The page explains how different disabilities (visual, auditory, motor, cognitive, and even temporary or situational impairments) affect web use, and encourages state employees to practice creating accessible content and test sites using only a keyboard to find barriers.
More Info: New Jersey Web Presence Hub - Accessibility Overvi...
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