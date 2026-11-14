⚠️ New ADA web accessibility rules for NJ state websites

The federal ADA Title II Web and Mobile Application Accessibility Rule now requires state governments to make their websites and mobile apps accessible to people with disabilities.

For the State of New Jersey, all covered digital content must meet WCAG 2.1 Level AA by April 26, 2027.

What’s covered

All web content : websites, documents, online forms

: websites, documents, online forms Desktop and mobile applications

Third-party content used to deliver government programs or services

Key requirements

Text alternatives (alt text) for images

Full keyboard navigation

Captions for videos

for videos Sufficient color contrast

Accessible forms and interactive elements

The page explains how different disabilities (visual, auditory, motor, cognitive, and even temporary or situational impairments) affect web use, and encourages state employees to practice creating accessible content and test sites using only a keyboard to find barriers.