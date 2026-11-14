📢 New rules reminder for NJ medispas and IV drip clinics

New Jersey’s Attorney General and the Division of Consumer Affairs have issued Guidance Circular 2026-01 to spell out how state law applies to medical spas and IV hydration businesses.

Key points in the guidance:

Only a treating physician or advanced practice clinician with prescribing authority can evaluate, diagnose, and prescribe IV hydration and injectables like Botox .

can evaluate, diagnose, and prescribe . IV hydration is a healthcare service and must be authorized and performed by licensed professionals (physicians, nurses, physician assistants, or certified medical assistants under a physician’s oversight).

is a healthcare service and must be (physicians, nurses, physician assistants, or certified medical assistants under a physician’s oversight). Advanced practice nurses cannot provide elective cosmetic services without a joint protocol with a collaborating physician .

cannot provide without a . Prescribers cannot use blanket or general orders for IV hydration; each patient must be assessed individually .

for IV hydration; each patient must be assessed . Services must stay within the provider’s scope of practice .

. A medical director must be licensed to perform all services offered and cannot delegate medical decision-making to unlicensed owners or licensees with narrower scopes; nurses and PAs cannot be sole or majority owners.

This guidance applies to medispas, IV hydration clinics, and mobile units across New Jersey.