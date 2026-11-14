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New Jersey
📢 NJ clarifies safety rules for medispas and IV drip clinics
12 days ago
📢 New rules reminder for NJ medispas and IV drip clinics
New Jersey’s Attorney General and the Division of Consumer Affairs have issued Guidance Circular 2026-01 to spell out how state law applies to medical spas and IV hydration businesses.
Key points in the guidance:
- Only a treating physician or advanced practice clinician with prescribing authority can evaluate, diagnose, and prescribe IV hydration and injectables like Botox.
- IV hydration is a healthcare service and must be authorized and performed by licensed professionals (physicians, nurses, physician assistants, or certified medical assistants under a physician’s oversight).
- Advanced practice nurses cannot provide elective cosmetic services without a joint protocol with a collaborating physician.
- Prescribers cannot use blanket or general orders for IV hydration; each patient must be assessed individually.
- Services must stay within the provider’s scope of practice.
- A medical director must be licensed to perform all services offered and cannot delegate medical decision-making to unlicensed owners or licensees with narrower scopes; nurses and PAs cannot be sole or majority owners.
This guidance applies to medispas, IV hydration clinics, and mobile units across New Jersey.
More Info: AG Davenport and the Division of Consumer Affairs ...
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