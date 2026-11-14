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⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles in Cherry Hill Township
Cherry Hill’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for litigators and personal injury pros. If you’ve got courtroom or case management experience, there are a few solid options to check out.
Senior Litigation Attorney (Civil Litigation Associate)
- Employer: Confidential Careers (growing civil litigation firm)
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (hybrid option)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + bonuses)
Handle varied civil litigation in NJ (PA a plus) across nursing home, elder law, estates, HOA, real estate, and business matters. You’ll lead a small team, work closely with the firm owner, enjoy 401(k) match, health, dental/vision, LTD, PTO, paid CLE and bar fees, and monthly/quarterly bonuses, with a culture that avoids late nights and weekends.
HYBRID Personal Injury Attorney
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a litigation firm)
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ or Center City Philadelphia (3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$180,000 base + bonuses
Plaintiff-side personal injury role running cases from intake through resolution in state and federal court. You’ll get real trial exposure, manage your own caseload, and enjoy comprehensive medical/dental/vision, employer-matched IRA, and a flexible hybrid schedule. 2+ years PI litigation and PA or NJ bar required (both is a plus).
Case Manager (Personal Injury)
- Employer: Kwartler Manus, LLC
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy personal injury practice by managing files, deadlines, and client communication from intake through litigation. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years PI paralegal/legal assistant experience, strong organization skills, and like being the main point of contact for clients. Perks include 100% employer-paid base health plan, dental, 401(k) with up to 3% match, generous PTO, parental leave, mentorship, and team events.
If any of these sound close to what you want, save the links and apply soon—good legal roles in Cherry Hill tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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