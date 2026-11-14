Cherry Hill’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, data, and cyber talent. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a new challenge), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Advanced Technology Laboratories (ATL)

Lockheed Martin – Advanced Technology Laboratories (ATL) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $181,113

Work on advanced cyber R&D for national security, including autonomy, AI, and computer network operations. You’ll research and prototype new cyber capabilities using C/C++/Python, reverse engineering, vulnerability analysis, and networking, with US citizenship and TS/SCI eligibility required and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: CMI Media Group

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (US)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: $70,000 – $140,000

Own and optimize the company’s Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS data platforms. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in database or cloud data platform admin, strong SQL and Python, and enjoy tuning performance, automating workflows, and tightening security and governance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.