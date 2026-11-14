Cherry Hill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and home-care agencies all hiring. If you’re in patient care, imaging, or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (101 Woodcrest)

(101 Woodcrest) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.20–$27.37/hour

This lead MA role lets you mentor other MAs while still doing hands-on care like vitals, EKGs, injections, and phlebotomy. Good fit if you have 2+ years MA experience, a CMA, and want daytime hours with big-system benefits.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd)

(2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd) Type: Per diem / Evening shift

Pay: $19.02–$27.10/hour

Support the OR by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and case carts. Great if you’ve completed a sterile processing program and can get CSPDT or CRCST certification within 6 months.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd)

(2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd) Type: Per diem / Day shift

Pay: $33.52–$47.78/hour

Do diagnostic X-rays, assist with procedures, and handle basic patient care under a radiologist. You’ll need ARRT certification and formal radiology training; in return you get strong pay and access to Jefferson’s benefits.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd)

(2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd) Type: Per diem / Night shift

Pay: $18.66–$26.60/hour

Hands-on bedside role on a Med/Surg unit, with direct and indirect patient care plus possible telehealth support. Requires HS diploma/GED, BLS, and comfort with frequent walking, lifting, and patient rounds.

Employer: ameriCARE of Cherry Hill

ameriCARE of Cherry Hill Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (clients in Cherry Hill, Marlton, Mt. Laurel & Moorestown; current urgent need in Haddon Heights)

(clients in Cherry Hill, Marlton, Mt. Laurel & Moorestown; current urgent need in Haddon Heights) Type: Full-time (about 37 hrs/week for current need)

Pay: $20–$23.50/hour

Provide in-home help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. You must have a Certified Home Health Aide license and a valid driver’s license; flexible schedules and training are included.

Employer: Griswold Home Care

Location: Cherry Hill / Camden County, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time, hourly

Pay: $18.25–$25.25/hour

In-home care roles helping clients with personal care, mobility, meals, and light housekeeping. Good option if you have reliable transportation, can pass a background check, and want flexible shifts with ongoing training.

Employer: The NBN Group / New Behavioral Network

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (field-based across NJ)

(field-based across NJ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37–$39/hour

Work in homes, schools, and the community supporting kids with autism and other developmental needs. You’ll need a current BCaBA and NJ LaBA license; role includes RBT supervision, parent training, and flexible field-based schedules.

Employer: The NBN Group / New Behavioral Network

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (on the road / field-based)

(on the road / field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year

Provide FBAs, design behavior plans, and coach RBTs and BCaBAs across home and school settings. Requires BCBA certification and NJ LBA license, with benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, gas card, and holiday pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.