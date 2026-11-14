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Cherry Hill
🏥 Cherry Hill Township healthcare jobs with multiple openings
12 days ago
Cherry Hill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and home-care agencies all hiring. If you’re in patient care, imaging, or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Lead Medical Assistant Float - South Jersey
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (101 Woodcrest)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.20–$27.37/hour
This lead MA role lets you mentor other MAs while still doing hands-on care like vitals, EKGs, injections, and phlebotomy. Good fit if you have 2+ years MA experience, a CMA, and want daytime hours with big-system benefits.
Sterile Processing Technician (Cert), Per Diem, Evenings, 2p–10:30p
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd)
- Type: Per diem / Evening shift
- Pay: $19.02–$27.10/hour
Support the OR by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and case carts. Great if you’ve completed a sterile processing program and can get CSPDT or CRCST certification within 6 months.
Radiology Technologist (Per Diem) – Cherry Hill
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd)
- Type: Per diem / Day shift
- Pay: $33.52–$47.78/hour
Do diagnostic X-rays, assist with procedures, and handle basic patient care under a radiologist. You’ll need ARRT certification and formal radiology training; in return you get strong pay and access to Jefferson’s benefits.
Patient Care Technician, Per Diem, Nights, 6p–6:30a, Med/Surg
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd)
- Type: Per diem / Night shift
- Pay: $18.66–$26.60/hour
Hands-on bedside role on a Med/Surg unit, with direct and indirect patient care plus possible telehealth support. Requires HS diploma/GED, BLS, and comfort with frequent walking, lifting, and patient rounds.
Caregiver (Certified Home Health Aide)
- Employer: ameriCARE of Cherry Hill
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (clients in Cherry Hill, Marlton, Mt. Laurel & Moorestown; current urgent need in Haddon Heights)
- Type: Full-time (about 37 hrs/week for current need)
- Pay: $20–$23.50/hour
Provide in-home help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. You must have a Certified Home Health Aide license and a valid driver’s license; flexible schedules and training are included.
Immediate Hiring! Caregivers, CHHAs & CNAs Needed
- Employer: Griswold Home Care
- Location: Cherry Hill / Camden County, NJ
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, hourly
- Pay: $18.25–$25.25/hour
In-home care roles helping clients with personal care, mobility, meals, and light housekeeping. Good option if you have reliable transportation, can pass a background check, and want flexible shifts with ongoing training.
Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst (BCaBA) – Full Time
- Employer: The NBN Group / New Behavioral Network
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (field-based across NJ)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $37–$39/hour
Work in homes, schools, and the community supporting kids with autism and other developmental needs. You’ll need a current BCaBA and NJ LaBA license; role includes RBT supervision, parent training, and flexible field-based schedules.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Full Time
- Employer: The NBN Group / New Behavioral Network
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (on the road / field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year
Provide FBAs, design behavior plans, and coach RBTs and BCaBAs across home and school settings. Requires BCBA certification and NJ LBA license, with benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, gas card, and holiday pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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