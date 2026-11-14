Cherry Hill is busy right now—between the mall and nearby shopping centers, there are steady openings in kitchens and salons. If you like fast-paced work and reliable hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (Cherry Hill Mall)

Cherry Hill, NJ (Cherry Hill Mall) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.45–$17.15/hour

Back-of-house role keeping the café running smoothly—washing dishes, helping with setup, cleanup, and basic prep. Good fit if you like staying busy, can work a flexible schedule, and want access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Alternate posting of the same job: Indeed listing

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (Cherry Hill Mall)

Cherry Hill, NJ (Cherry Hill Mall) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.40–$21.20/hour

Hot line role cooking to Nordstrom recipes, handling line setup, food prep, and cleanup in a fast-paced café. Great if you have 1+ year in food service, know food safety, and want solid benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and merchandise discounts.

Alternate posting of the same job: Indeed listing

Employer: Great Clips (Folk Design Group franchise)

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (Haddonfield Rd. near the mall)

Cherry Hill, NJ (Haddonfield Rd. near the mall) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $25–$40/hour effective earnings (hourly + tips/bonuses)

Busy walk-in salon—no need to bring your own clients. You’ll get paid training, flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and a sign-on bonus up to $500 for eligible new hires, plus steady traffic so you can earn strong tips.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.