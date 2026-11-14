Cherry Hill’s commercial building scene is busy, and skilled supers are in demand. If you’ve run ground‑up jobs before and don’t mind travel, this could be a strong next step.

Employer: The Bannett Group, Ltd.

The Bannett Group, Ltd. Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (travel to project sites required)

(travel to project sites required) Category: Construction & Skilled Trades

Employment type: Not stated (likely full-time)

Not stated (likely full-time) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Benefits: Generous PTO, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, traditional & Roth 401(k), travel expense reimbursement, professional development, career advancement

You’ll oversee day‑to‑day field work on ground‑up commercial projects, coordinating subs, schedules, safety, inspections, and site logistics while supporting the Project Manager. This role fits someone with 5+ years of commercial field experience, OSHA 30, strong plan-reading skills, and a willingness to travel with a personal vehicle.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—polish your resume, highlight your commercial projects, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.