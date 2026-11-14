Healthcare hiring around Bedminster, NJ is steady right now, especially for in‑home care and behavioral health. If you like one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Bedminster, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $28.85/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Hands-on hospice role providing personal care, comfort, and support to patients and families at home. Good fit if you’re a certified CNA with CPR, have a driver’s license and reliable car, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a large healthcare system.

Employer: Home Helpers Home Care (local franchise)

(local franchise) Location: Bedminster, NJ

Type: Full-time (flexible hours, part-time also mentioned)

Pay: Competitive compensation (weekly pay; exact rate not listed)

In‑home companion and personal care for seniors and people needing extra help day‑to‑day. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, bonuses, paid training, and travel/parking reimbursement—great if you’re certified, have a driver’s license, insurance, and smartphone, and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Bedminster, NJ (serving home, school, and community settings)

(serving home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Pay: Competitive pay with salary transparency via online estimator (exact range not listed)

BCBA/BCaBA role focused on ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. You’ll design treatment plans, supervise RBTs and behavior assistants, and work with families. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) match, CEUs, and mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Bedminster tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.