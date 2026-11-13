💰 Get Paid to Help Power the Grid with PowerUp NJ

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has started building PowerUp NJ, a new opt-in program that will pay residents and businesses for helping reduce strain on the electric grid.

Using smart thermostats, home batteries, EV chargers, smart water heaters, solar and other devices, PowerUp NJ will briefly lower or shift your electricity use when demand is highest. Some changes happen in the background (like pausing an EV charger); others, like raising your thermostat a few degrees, you can choose to allow.

Key points:

Program is voluntary and will offer financial incentives to participants.

and will to participants. All four major utilities — ACE, JCP&L, PSE&G, and RECO — must launch interim PowerUp NJ programs by October 1, 2027 , running for two years .

— must launch , running for . A 3% cut in peak demand could avoid about $60 million a year in system costs, helping lower bills statewide.

Learn more and watch for enrollment details at https://cleanenergy.nj.gov/powerupnj.