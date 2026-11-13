Piscataway’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech, chemicals, and industrial products. If you’re good with customers and numbers, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Evonik

Evonik Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,760 – $205,735/year

Senior role owning new business growth for Evonik’s Drug Substance product line. You’ll lead key accounts, negotiate complex global deals, and drive long-term strategy in the life sciences/pharma/CDMO space.

Employer: Airgas (an Air Liquide company)

Airgas (an Air Liquide company) Location: Piscataway, NJ – Retail shop

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year base + $15,000 – $25,000 expected commission

Technical, field-focused sales role selling bulk gas systems and on-site generators, Monday–Friday days with minimal overnight travel. Great fit if you like consultative, solution-driven sales and want base pay plus quarterly commissions and auto allowance.

Employer: Optimum

Optimum Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time (schedule may include days, nights, weekends)

Full-time (schedule may include days, nights, weekends) Salary (NY & NJ): $52,547 – $86,327/year

Backbone role for the sales team, handling escalations, order accuracy, and new product launch support. Ideal if you have call center and Excel experience and enjoy solving problems behind the scenes while keeping customers happy.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.