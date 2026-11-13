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🚌 Cherry Hill Township NJ: Multiple Cargo Van Driver Contractor Roles
Cherry Hill’s delivery scene is busy right now, and cargo vans are in high demand. If you own a cargo or Sprinter van, there are several 1099 routes paying steady day rates.
Cargo & Sprinter Van Owner/Operator – $250/Day
- Employer: Simply Moore Logistics LLC
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (in-person routes)
- Pay: $250 per day ($1,250–$1,750 per week)
- Type: 1099 contract
- Vehicle: Cargo van or Sprinter
About 6–8 hours a day, 50–100 packages per route, with pickups in Cherry Hill. Good fit if you’re organized, reliable, and want steady daily pay without needing past delivery experience.
Delivery Drivers – Cargo/Sprinter Van – $260/Day
- Employer: Docs Logistics (DPCS Logistics)
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (on the road)
- Pay: $260 flat per completed route/day ($1,200–$1,750 per week)
- Type: 1099 contract
- Vehicle: Full-size cargo or Sprinter van (no logos)
Flat day rate (no per-stop pay), paid weekly. Best for drivers 23+ with their own insured van and some Amazon/UPS/FedEx-style experience who want predictable route pay.
Cargo Van Owner-Operator (1099) – $250/Day
- Employer: JASElite Logistics
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (plus other cities)
- Pay: $250 flat per completed route/day
- Type: 1099 independent contractor
- Vehicle: Full-size cargo van only
City routes, usually 7–8 hours, with weekly settlements and no tolls. Great if you already carry commercial, general liability, and cargo insurance and want flexible daytime dispatch times.
If you’ve got a cargo or Sprinter van and like being on the road, this is a good moment to apply and compare which setup fits your schedule and insurance situation best.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.