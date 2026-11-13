Cherry Hill’s delivery scene is busy right now, and cargo vans are in high demand. If you own a cargo or Sprinter van, there are several 1099 routes paying steady day rates.

Employer: Simply Moore Logistics LLC

Simply Moore Logistics LLC Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (in-person routes)

(in-person routes) Pay: $250 per day ( $1,250–$1,750 per week )

( ) Type: 1099 contract

Vehicle: Cargo van or Sprinter

About 6–8 hours a day, 50–100 packages per route, with pickups in Cherry Hill. Good fit if you’re organized, reliable, and want steady daily pay without needing past delivery experience.

Employer: Docs Logistics (DPCS Logistics)

Docs Logistics (DPCS Logistics) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (on the road)

(on the road) Pay: $260 flat per completed route/day ( $1,200–$1,750 per week )

( ) Type: 1099 contract

Vehicle: Full-size cargo or Sprinter van (no logos)

Flat day rate (no per-stop pay), paid weekly. Best for drivers 23+ with their own insured van and some Amazon/UPS/FedEx-style experience who want predictable route pay.

Employer: JASElite Logistics

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (plus other cities)

(plus other cities) Pay: $250 flat per completed route/day

Type: 1099 independent contractor

Vehicle: Full-size cargo van only

City routes, usually 7–8 hours, with weekly settlements and no tolls. Great if you already carry commercial, general liability, and cargo insurance and want flexible daytime dispatch times.

If you’ve got a cargo or Sprinter van and like being on the road, this is a good moment to apply and compare which setup fits your schedule and insurance situation best.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.