Lakewood’s education scene is busy right now, with schools and campuses hiring across K–12 and higher ed. If you like helping people learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CHEMED Health Center

CHEMED Health Center Location: Lakewood, NJ (in person)

Lakewood, NJ (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN or LPN who loves teaching? This role has you on the floor in a busy clinic, training doctors and nurses on the eClinicalWorks EMR system, improving workflows, and fixing real-time issues. Comes with solid benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO) and lets you blend clinical skills with education.

Employer: Georgian Court University

Location: Lakewood, NJ

Lakewood, NJ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-focused role helping adults find the right graduate program. You’ll represent the university, guide prospects through the admissions process, and work closely with the grad admissions team. Full details and application are also on HigherEdJobs: https://www.higheredjobs.com/admin/details.cfm?JobCode=179606006

Employer: Lakewood Township School District

Location: Lakewood, NJ

Lakewood, NJ Type: Full-time, 10-month

Salary: Not listed (with fringe benefits per LEA contract)

Teach secondary Social Studies with a focus on strong instruction, classroom management, and student growth. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, proper NJ certification, and bilingual certification. You’ll plan lessons aligned to Common Core, use web-based tools, and be part of a professional, collaborative school community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.