Old Bridge retail is busy right now—big box stores and discount chains are hiring across the board. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from entry-level to store leadership.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Old Bridge, NJ (Wal-Mart #2825, 1126 US Highway 9)

Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $16.50–$29.50/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise and Hobbies & Home Improvement areas stocked and tidy, and handle tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Old Bridge, NJ

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $16.17–$17.17/hour (starting) Greet shoppers, run the register, support promotions and donation programs, and help with truck unloading and merchandising. Good fit if you like a busy front end and want a 20% employee discount plus room to grow.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Old Bridge, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $18.17–$19.17/hour (starting) Keyholder role leading a specific zone of the sales floor—merchandising, signage, stocking, and daily recovery. You’ll supervise associates, help with scheduling, and make sure your area looks sharp and runs smoothly.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Old Bridge, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19.17–$20.17/hour (starting) Lead the entire front end as a keyholder—oversee cashiers, entrance and exterior standards, payroll and banking support, and safety meetings. Great step if you have 1–2 years of retail leadership and want more responsibility plus benefits and a 20% discount.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Old Bridge, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed Second-in-command role over the whole sales floor and receiving area—payroll, expenses, banking, shrink, staffing, and associate development. Designed for folks with 2+ years retail management who want full-store leadership experience, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonus program, and 20% discount.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Old Bridge, NJ

Type: Part-Time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Pay: $19.50/hour starting, scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5 Split your time between running the register and stocking shelves, including early-morning shifts for stockers. Solid hourly pay, clear raise schedule, and a fast-paced environment where you’ll help keep the store clean, organized, and customer-ready.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail spots in Old Bridge tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.